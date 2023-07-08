Kanye West in London, England, on September 26, 2022. GC Images

Kanye West’s circus is collapsing inexorably. If his public image has been devastated by his anti-Semitic comments and his connection to the extreme right (and even with his airs of running for the US presidency), his professional facet has also fallen into disgrace and has led to the breaking of his connections with Adidas and GAP, and his most familiar part also ended up being destroyed after his millionaire and controversial divorce from Kim Kardashian, now it is his educational side that is in even more question. Because the school that he opened in California in honor of his mother is once again facing a lawsuit from his former teaching staff.

Donda Academy was the private, Catholic-based school founded by West. It was first called the Yeezy Christian Academy, later taking the name of the late rapper’s mother and settling in a new location. Located in Ventura, about 50 minutes from Los Angeles and a little less than half an hour from Calabasas (the Californian town where many celebrities live and where West shared a house and life with the Kardashian family), he always maintained total secrecy regarding their educational plans, their teaching system or their ideals. Until last April several teachers denounced the center. And now, once again, another teacher has filed a lawsuit against the rapper for his way of treating him, highlighting the poor quality of the school’s facilities, now closed.

As reported by some media that have had access to the lawsuit, such as the newspaper Los Angeles TimesMagazine bill board or the chain nbc, it was Thursday when the complaint reached the superior court of Los Angeles County. He introduced it to a former employee named Isaiah Meadows, accusing West of failing to pay his promised salary and unfairly firing him.

The complaints are similar to those of the two teachers, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, who sued West in April, accusing him of lack of commitment to his payments, as well as racism, saying that, as the only two black teachers at the center, They received lower salaries than their peers. Now, Isaiah Meadows affirms that he was offered a salary of 165,000 dollars a year (150,000 euros) to work at the academy, and that he was also going to be paid the rent, since he had to move with his family from North Hollywood, where he lived, to Calabasas. However, the school only covered the cost of his house for three months. When he began to complain about the serious structural problems of it, in February 2021, the payment (worth about 60,000 dollars, 54,000 euros, per year) stopped. Then they cut his salary. In April he complained again that they did not pay him or other members of the faculty what was promised. The following term, in August 2022, the school changed its name and location and he was demoted and eventually, after more complaints, fired without explanation. He now seeks compensation, the amount of which is not indicated, for “damages due to non-payment, loss of income and emotional stress,” among other issues.

Complaints towards the school, as much as they bothered its founder, were not trivial. Meadows exposes serious issues in his lawsuit, such as that the windows did not have glass, so when it rained, the water slipped into the classrooms and flooded them. Apparently, according to the lawsuit, West doesn’t like glass. “The water seeped into the floor, which led to a musty smell for the next few days,” the lawsuit reads. In addition, the septic tanks were overflowing “causing terrible odors”, the plaintiff claims.

In addition, the former Physical Education teacher also states that the dangers were important for all those who came to the center, because both the electrical cables and the telephone cables were in the air, exposed. Something that led to, on one occasion, a fire starting near a student dining room. Among the shortcomings of the center, Meadows exposes, was the lack of hot water. In fact, after moving to another location close to the previous one, for a while the facilities also had no electricity, so lamps powered by a generator were used.

Meadows’ lawyers say many of the problems were caused by West’s fault. “He was always changing everything,” say the plaintiff’s lawyers, who also explain that his complaints and demands were received “without any kind of reaction” and “thrown down.” “What was happening in that school was absolutely appalling,” the lawyers say.

A version that endorses what the teachers Hailey and Byers already revealed through their lawsuit three months ago, where they also stated that they had been unfairly dismissed after complaining about the conditions of the place. The teachers, the only blacks on the entire staff, accused discrimination and claimed that their salaries were considerably lower than what was agreed in their contract. They were fired one morning as they arrived for work, at the parking from the center.

Both thanks to them and to a long report published by the magazine rolling stones In September 2022, some clarity could be shed on the opaque conditions of this school, whose confidentiality contracts, supposedly to protect the privacy of the students, allowed nothing to be known. But then it became known, for example, that the boys ate sushi every day, and that other foods were prohibited. The students could only carry water. They ate lunch and studied sitting on the floor; there were no chairs, and teachers had to stand or use stools. Also prohibited were crossword puzzles, coloring sheets and crossword puzzles, and clothing from Nike and Adidas, a brand with which West broke his collaboration a few months ago. The young men had to be dressed in black. They couldn’t go up to the second floor of the center, because West is afraid of stairs. There were no janitors, no cleaning staff (you couldn’t use chemicals to clean, and there were no trash cans), no nursing, just expired and poorly stored medicines.

According to the teachers, aggressions both among students and by boys towards teachers were frequent due to the lack of clear rules and protocols. In addition, the Holocaust was not taught and “they wanted to suppress a lot of historical information,” according to Cecilia Hailey. There were bans and restrictions on teaching: “They didn’t want students to learn parts of our country’s black or Asian history,” she said, Hailey. Her complaints resulted in a cut of $2,700 (almost 2,500 euros) in each of her payrolls and being described as “aggressive”.

Meadows’ lawyers are the same ones who work alongside professors Byers and Hailey, and accuse West and the academy of “breaking their contracts and violating various California laws,” including wages and wrongful termination. For their part, the rapper’s lawyers affirm that those statements that present the academy as a “dystopian institution designed to satisfy the tastes” of the singer are completely false and ask that the lawsuits be dismissed. For now, and as has been the case in recent months, Kanye, or Ye, as he likes to be called, remains silent.