Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his three deputy prime ministers will discuss on Tuesday what the election defeat will do for the government coalition in the four coalition parties. It is not about crisis consultations and the coalition is not in danger, he swears.

The foursome must interpret and analyze the major victory of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​at the Ministry of General Affairs on Tuesday. The coalition parties lost heavily and BBB became the largest in all provinces. But Rutte also wants to discuss what lies behind “broader dissatisfaction in society”.

“One is therefore the result itself and also: what effect will that have on parties, etcetera,” said Rutte after the first day of the EU summit in Brussels. “And two: what can we read in that result about the broader issue of dissatisfaction. Which I think is more than urban-rural, also nitrogen, but also many other subjects.”

Powerful signal

Rutte previously indicated that BBB’s large profit is a strong signal from voters, and that he wants to see how the cabinet should deal with this. It is not the case that a coalition party has asked to break open the coalition agreement, reports a spokesman for the Government Information Service. More cabinet meetings on this subject will probably follow, he expects. In his opinion, the Prime Minister thinks it is wise to first discuss within the top of the cabinet which trends underlie the support for Caroline van der Plas’ party.

Together with Deputy Prime Ministers Sigrid Kaag (D66), Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) and Carola Schouten (ChristenUnie), the Prime Minister and VVD leader can immediately prepare for the debate in the House of Representatives that will take place the following week, on 4 April. That debate, which was requested by GroenLinks, was first blocked by the coalition factions, to the anger of the entire opposition. But they changed their minds a few hours later. See also Spying Dutch intelligence claims to have uncovered a Russian spy who tried to infiltrate the International Criminal Court

Nitrogen

Last Friday, two days after the elections, the Council of Ministers had already reflected on the loss. This is also of national significance, because the new members of the Provincial Council will elect the new Senate at the end of May. BBB will be the largest there with probably seventeen seats. The four coalition parties will drop from 32 to 22 seats, according to the forecast. This means that the cabinet must get more senators from opposition parties behind it in order to get policy through. That will probably lead to more concessions.

Apart from the electoral defeat, the opinions of the coalition parties differ openly on a number of major subjects, such as nitrogen policy. Especially 2030 as the goal to halve nitrogen emissions has caused a lot of dissatisfaction within the CDA. CDA departments in the provinces indicate that this date is not fixed for them, something that BBB does not want either. The noses are also not in the same direction when it comes to asylum and migration policy. VVD and CDA are pushing for less influx, while D66 and ChristenUnie are calling for better reception. See also Alfonso XIII, the Republic, Buenos Aires and a round of 135 minutes

Watch all our videos about politics here: