The last episode of The Mandaloriantitled “The Foundling“, has left the fans of Star Wars jaws dropped at one of the franchise’s most exciting surprises in recent memory. While in the previous season of the series, viewers were amazed to see a young (thanks to digital technology) Luke Skywalker, on this occasion, they have been given the opportunity to reconcile with one of the saga’s actors who has been attacked by fans and critics.

In an action-packed half-hour episode, fans finally got an answer to one of the series’ biggest questions across its three seasons: Who rescued Grogu from the Jedi temple during Anakin Skywalker’s massacre in “Revenge of the Sith“? After many theories, it was revealed that the Jedi Knight Kelleran Beq was in charge of saving little Grogu. Which makes the appearance of Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar Jar Binks in the prequels, in the role of Kelleran Beq all the more exciting for fans of Star Wars.

Kelleran Beq doesn’t appear out of the blue, as he actually previously introduced himself as the host of the children’s themed game show Star Wars called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challengewhich simulates the jedi training of children.

All this serves to recover one of the actors most mistreated by fans of Star Warssince Best’s work as Jar Jar was heavily criticized since the premiere of “The Phantom Menace” in 1999. The series The Mandalorian and Star Wars used nostalgia to redeem the actor and reconcile him with fans, as was the case recently with Hayden Christensen, who reprized his role as Anakin Skywalker in the series Obi Wan Kenobi.