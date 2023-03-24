Belly decisions, rather than head. Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal shocked everyone, including the coach himself who, in fact, was on holiday in Austria with his girlfriend and didn’t know he was risking dismissal. He had arranged to return to Monaco in time to direct training next Monday in view of the direct clash with Borussia Dortmund on April 1st next. On Thursday evening, while the managers of Bayern were deciding to exonerate him, he replied to friends and journalists who contacted him asking for information on the situation that he was surprised and knew nothing about it.