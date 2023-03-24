Divergence of views that has recently arisen between the Council, the Commission and Parliament

Many media criticized Giorgia Meloni for having left the European Council with a handful of flies on the immigration front, pointing out that progress has been postponed to the June summit. But the MEP of Fratelli d’Italia thought of providing a totally different interpretation from what was commented as a flop Vincent Sofo who this morning, interviewed by Tg1 Mattina, explained how this postponement should be seen in the context of what is happening in Strasbourg.

Sofo claimed the change of attitude recorded by the European Council and the Commission following the Ocean Viking case, a novelty of approach effectively confirmed by the new operational strategy for the central Mediterranean and the new repatriation plan presented by the European Commission, which take up many of the positions claimed by the Italian government.

But, Sofo underlined, there is the third leg of the European Union – the Parliament led by the so-called Ursula majority – which is in the final stages of the legislative process on the notorious reform of the Dublin Treaty, a reform which due to the influence of sinister was taking a very different path from the one that the Council and the Commission have decided to take in recent monthswhich is why we have to wait to understand, he will come out of work in the parliamentary commissions.

In summary, the key to understanding this delay, Sofo argues, lies in the divergence of views that has recently arisen between the Council, Commission and Parliament, with the first two having begun to accept Italy’s requests while the third continues to be under strong influence of left-wing political forces.

