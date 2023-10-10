When I was just a child, Ever Soncco He worked as an assistant to set up the stages where other artists performed. She says that she could not carry such large and heavy speakers; Then, she began to move the cables. “I liked it because I could see how the artists sang,” says the now vocalist and owner of the group Russkaya.

In an extensive interview for La República, the Puno singer tells how his group was born and, in addition, complicated passages in his life. Be surprised by his story in this note.

Ever Soncco is a native of the province of Azangaro, Fist. He assures that no one supported him in his dream of being an artist. His father was a musician in a band, he played the bass drum, and he thought that his son would drink and have bad nights with his decision; Therefore, he insisted that he study and be professional.

After constant arguments with his father, Ever had to become independent when she was still a minor. That moment in his life was one of the hardest he had to live through.

“I started working in everything, in chicken shops, I was a gas deliveryman, a motorcycle taxi driver; but I have never neglected my studies. I continued going to school and went straight to work,” says the young singer.

Over the years, he cheered in orchestras on the weekends, since the other days he went to university to show his father that he would also be a professional and this is how it happened: Ever finished his career as an accountant. And he also became a dad.

Where did the history of the Russkaya group begin?

When Ever Soncco finally decided to form his southern cumbia group in 2019, he sold his car with which he worked as a taxi driver to invest in music. Many criticized his decision and when he released his first production in March 2020, the pandemic and they closed everything. He was left without a car and without a job.

After that, he returned to the La Rinconada mine (Puno) where he used to work on vacation. There he raised money and continued investing in music again. She brought up the topic. ‘Candy Mouth’ which would later become his first success.

Russkaya’s vocalist says that in the mining area It was where his first songs began to be played. Furthermore, he points out that he started singing there and that he was happy with the affection of the public even though they did not pay him very well.

In this way, they continued to hire him in the nightclubs of La Rinconada. As is known, it is the city that houses the highest mine in the world and citizens from different parts of Peru. They could all listen to his music.

La Rinconada is the place where Russkaya’s story begins. Ever feels proud of trusting in himself when, as he says, he didn’t even have enough to eat.

“I’m happy with everything I’ve had to live through, otherwise I wouldn’t have learned or achieved what I have now. I thank my dad. Now my family is proud of me and I try to work with them to move the group forward,” he says excitedly.

Currently, Russkaya, “the most humble group in Peru”, has followers in different regions of the country, as well as in Bolivia. Furthermore, they have already played in countries like Brazil and Chili. Currently, they have the invitation to reach the United States and countries of Europe where they will gather their thousands of fans who enjoy their popular songs like ‘Candy mouth’, ‘I want to be your heart’, ‘Casuality’, among others.