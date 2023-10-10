Home page World

From: Felina Wellner, Moritz Bletzinger

Destroyed streets, damaged buildings: 118 people still cannot return to their homes after the earthquake in Tredozio. The village is looking for help.

Tredozio – On September 18th a Italian mountain village in the Emilia-Romagna region shaken by a magnitude 4.9 earthquake. It is the second time this year that the village has experienced the devastating effects of natural forces. Without government help, temporary solutions could become permanent, warns Mayor Simona Vietina. Italian daily newspapers and local media report on it.

Italian village worn down by earthquake: Civil protection looks at earthquake consequences in Tredozio

A delegation consisting of representatives of the province, administration and national and regional civil protection examined the extent of the damage in Tredozio in more detail. The results of the investigation are sobering. Even weeks after the earthquake, 118 people are still unable to return to their homes.

“The quake hit communities that were already badly affected by the floods in May,” regional president Stefano Bonaccini told the Italian news agency ANSA. A video on X (Twitter) shows how devastatingly the mountain passes were shaken. The renewed earthquakes in September are now causing great difficulties for the village of 1,000 people. Private houses and numerous public facilities are damaged.

School in tents, town hall in a restaurant: Tredozio is urgently seeking help from the Italian government

The school building has to be demolished: lessons will temporarily continue to take place in tents.

Damaged town hall: municipal administration is relocated to a restaurant.

City tower at risk of collapse must be fenced off and restored in consultation with the supervisory authority: historical center and surrounding houses in “red zone”.

Nevertheless, one can speak of a happy accident. Because: If the quake had lasted 20 seconds longer, many buildings would have collapsed and dozens of people would have been victims of the disaster, an expert told Südtirol News. Damaged streets and destroyed buildings – the village faces extensive restoration and reconstruction work. The mayor has therefore applied for a national emergency for faster financial support. As part of the inspection, a report was prepared as a basis for the government to make decisions.

The walls are crumbling: Italian fire brigade inspects house after the severe earthquake in Tredozio. © Screenshot/Twitter: Virgili del Fuoco

Bergdorf in Italy needs support: “We are in shit”

“We are devastated, we are in shit,” says priest Don Massimo opposite La Republicca all open. And the mayor also notes that the difficulties cannot be overcome alone. Without government support, the community would not be able to withstand the consequences of the disaster.

The region around Naples is also involved recurring earthquakes to fight, the reason for the activity is the supervolcano of the Phlegraean Fields. But while the country is staring spellbound at Naples, the Stromboli volcano suddenly erupts.

