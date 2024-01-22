FFor the Russian Orthodox Church, the beginning of the new year was marked by scandals surrounding sacred objects. Shortly before Orthodox Christmas on January 7, Mikhail Danilov, the owner of the Moscow nightclub “Mutabor”, where the scandalous “almost naked” party of Russian celebrities took place, donated a relic of St. Nicholas to the capital's Church of Our Lady of the Sign . Rumor has it that President Putin personally ordered a public rebuke of the decadent stars. Recently, at a meeting with heads of municipal structures, Putin said that veterans returning from the “military special operation” would not “jump around at events without pants.”

Danilov heeded the old Russian proverb: “Those who do not sin do not repent – and do not go to heaven.” The nightclub owner hoped his gift to the church could protect him from the wrath of the state. Referring to the fateful party, Danilov spoke out against “obscurantism and devilry” and explained that he had purchased the holy relic long before the “almost naked” party at the Vatican with the intention of donating it to the Moscow church during the Christmas holidays .