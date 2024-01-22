Quasimodo as a normal boy is cool, but an ordinary Cybertruck is also special.

If there has been a car that has made an impact, it is the Tesla Cybertruck. It is the work of a visionary. The device is so crazy, outlandish and different that it will either be a huge success or a huge failure. In that respect, the Cybertruck is a bit reminiscent of the Renault Mégane II.

That was also a sensation when it came out and ultimately sold well. In addition to the crazy hatchbacks, there were fortunately also a boring sedan, a beautiful station wagon and even a fashionable coupe-cabriolet.

Cybertruck if Elon was normal

But with the Cybertuck, there is only the Cybertruck and the Cybertruck alone. But what would it have looked like if the car had simply been drawn by 'normal' car designers, instead of a living protractor? Well, like this Qiyuan E07. That's a name with a serious lack of consonants.

As is often the case, the Qiyuan E07 is a poor copy of a quite nice concept car. The end result looks a bit like a Cybertruck, but normal. As if someone – with a speech impediment – ​​had told a Chinese car designer what a Cybertruck looks like.

This was the concept version

Electric SUV coupe pickup (dinges case)

The car itself. The Qiyuan E07 is an electric SUV coupe-pickup. Just like the Cybertruck, the rear slopes downwards and you can enter the loading space with an electric cover.

Then the technique of this creature. It is an electric vehicle with a choice of a 338 hp motor on the front axle that drives the front wheels. If you want the version with AWD – and you do – you get an additional 252 hp on the rear axle. In total you have a system power of no less than 590 hp.

The Qiyan E07 is built by Changan Automobile. If you don't know that store, it is the oldest Chinese car manufacturer. They have been around since 1862. Remarkably, Changan is not (yet) one of the many new Chinese car brands that we have welcomed in recent years. So don't expect this moving ode to the Cybertruck.

