It concerns people who were released from prison less than 8 years ago who were convicted of serious crimes, or who were released less than 10 years ago who were convicted of very serious crimes.

The mobilization law issued by President Vladimir Putin in September prevented the recall of this type of former detainees.

But currently, according to the amendments voted by members of the Duma (the lower house) in the Russian parliament, on Thursday, the ban on summoning is limited only to those convicted of pedophilia, kidnappings, attacks, smuggling radioactive materials and espionage or high treason.

The deputies also voted Thursday on a law regulating the status of volunteers who are supposed to “help the armed forces” during armed conflicts or anti-terror operations in the country and abroad.

The law stated that they would have “the same status as contract military personnel,” and Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement: “This is just: they are defending our country.”

The mobilization was announced in Russia after a series of setbacks suffered by Moscow’s forces in Ukraine, and allowed the recruitment of more than 230 thousand people, according to the authorities’ count.

The mobilization also led to protests in some areas and prompted tens of thousands of Russians to leave the country hastily to avoid conscription.

Several cases of mistakenly summoning men, including students, the elderly or sick, were reported, with Vladimir Putin himself admitting that there had been “mistakes”.