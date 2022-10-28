Precision, unpredictability and ease of maneuver. These are the main features of the Kub-BLA, also known as a suicide drone, widely used by the Russians in the war in Ukraine. The clip shows how the Moscow military are able to easily operate the devices: once launched from the catapult, the drone can be maneuvered remotely or be programmed to follow a set course. Its silent and practically imperceptible flight, its speed and small size have already allowed the Russian army to destroy numerous tanks and armored vehicles in Kiev.



01:33