Experts warned Russians about a new possible scheme of deception in the network related to alcoholism. Thus, on the Russian Internet, domain names began to appear en masse, in the name of which the transliteration of the word “alcoholism” (alkogolizm) was used. This is reported by the newspaper “News”…

According to Igor Sergienko, Deputy General Director of Infosecurity, domains are blanks for sites that will promote coding services for alcoholism at home or sell drugs for hangovers. However, a spot check did not identify active resources.

At the same time, Evgeny Egorov, a leading analyst of the Digital Risk Protection division at Group-IB, said that information about alcoholism had already appeared at some addresses. He noted that the registration of such addresses is not a violation, but warned that the possibility of using such domain names to deceive citizens in the future cannot be denied. “They can be used for phishing, selling counterfeit, ‘miraculous’ drugs for the treatment of alcohol addiction or imposing services to get rid of this ailment,” the specialist said.

Pavel Kutsenko, head of Solar webProxy at Rostelecom-Solar, also expressed confidence that resources are most likely prepared for fraud involving theft of citizens’ funds, personal and credentials.

Earlier, the Russians were told that on New Year’s holidays, scammers use both special and traditional schemes to deceive citizens. The classic holiday scam scheme is fake online gift sites. In addition, cybercriminals have increased the number of attacks on Russian bank accounts.