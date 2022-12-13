Izvestia: The Ministry of Construction proposed to relocate Russians from emergency housing to rental apartments

The Ministry of Construction, regional authorities and the Territorial Development Fund are developing a program according to which they want to relocate residents of emergency houses to rental apartments. The Russians intend to rent housing on preferential terms with the right to purchase. The program will be created until 2030, write “News”.

The Ministry of Construction also proposed to appoint special regional operators to organize the construction and management of the rental housing stock. The initiative also involves the issuance of new real estate to replace the emergency one with an additional payment of the difference in cost between them. This amount can be paid in installments for a period of 15 years.

The Ministry of Construction clarified that the initiative is now being discussed. If it is approved, it will become one of the options for relocating Russians. At the moment, according to article 32 of the Housing Code of Russia, residents of emergency houses are given new apartments of the same area as the old ones, or they are paid monetary compensation. However, each person must have at least 6 square meters.

Pavel Sklyanchuk, an expert from the Popular Front, noted that decisions on housing are made together with the Russians. However, some regions cannot give out apartments, so residents only receive payments that are usually not enough to buy other real estate.

“And the thesis of the strategy assumes that people will have to rent housing. Let it be at preferential prices, but in any case, this is a fundamental difference, ”said Vladimir Koshelev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services.

Earlier in Russia, they wanted to tighten the requirements for the resettlement of emergency houses. The corresponding initiative is now being developed by the State Duma.