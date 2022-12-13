In the last few hours, a video has gone viral in which a woman is seen assaulting a security guard in a building in Nayarit, Mexico. The identity of the attacker is still unknown.

The events occurred on November 28 at the Punta Pelícanos condominiums in La Cruz de Huanacaxtla, Nayarit.

In the security cameras it is possible to see that the victim was taking a break at his workplace, when, suddenly, The perpetrator arrived with a hammer and began to hit her repeatedly.

(We recommend reading: On video, a woman was chased and ran fearing for her life).

Upon receiving the first hammer blow, the warden woke up without knowing what was happening and immediately began to cover her head and then try to get the woman off of her.

After the concierge managed to defend herself, a strong altercation began between the two and, later, the perpetrator took the victim’s cell phone and fled at full speed. At the end of the recording, it is observed that the guard ran after the woman, but it is unknown if she managed to reach her and retrieve her phone.

Local media reported that the victim was taken to a health center, where she was treated after the seriousness of her injuries. Although the identity of the batterer is uncertain, a lawsuit was filed with the Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office.

(Also read: Laura Bozzo: they tried to rob her on a highway in Mexico, she narrowly escaped).

CRUEL AGGRESSION🚨🔨 SENSITIVE IMAGES⚠

A security guard who was sleeping was attacked with a hammer by another woman, it happened in #Nayaritin the condominiums #PuntaPelícanos; The identity and whereabouts of the attacker are unknown. pic.twitter.com/OmBUEm0R8j — What Little Mother 🇲🇽 (@QuePocaMadreMex) December 6, 2022

It should be noted that the worker received serious bruises that left her in the hospital for several days and, according to witnesses, the aggressor probably suffers from mental problems and had been hanging around the sector for days.

More news

Young Latino wakes up after nine months in a coma in California

The top of the most embarrassing tourists of 2022: nudes, robbery and much more

Criminals using Tinder to attract men and extort them

The ‘daddy’s boy’ who became a serial killer after killing his father

Trends WEATHER