Thursday, January 13, 2022
The US registers 7% inflation in 2021, the highest since 1982

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2022
Inflation in the United States

Some of the commodity prices rose at record highs.

Some of the commodity prices rose at record highs.

The figures were released Wednesday by the Labor Department.

Consumer prices in U.S skyrocketed 7% in 2021, the rise highest since 1982, a major concern for the president Joe biden, who promised to stop this spiral.

(Read here: US inflation has Biden on the ropes)

In December, however, inflation slowed compared to November, to 0.5% compared to 0.8%, according to the consumer price index published this Wednesday by the Work Department.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT …

AFP

