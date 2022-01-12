The US registers 7% inflation in 2021, the highest since 1982

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Some of the commodity prices rose at record highs.
The figures were released Wednesday by the Labor Department.
January 12, 2022, 09:40 AM
Consumer prices in U.S skyrocketed 7% in 2021, the rise highest since 1982, a major concern for the president Joe biden, who promised to stop this spiral.
(Read here: US inflation has Biden on the ropes)
In December, however, inflation slowed compared to November, to 0.5% compared to 0.8%, according to the consumer price index published this Wednesday by the Work Department.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT …
AFP
.
