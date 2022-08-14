Almost six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the neighboring country, the war continues, especially focused on Donbas, where clashes between pro-Russians and Ukrainians have been continuous since 2014. Since the end of June took control of Severodonetsk, the last major settlement in Lugansk that was not in the hands of Moscow and which further strengthens the connection it seeks in the east of the country, few key municipalities remained to be taken in the Donbas region, as is Pesky’s case. Kremlin troops have taken complete control of this city, Donetsk’s main access from the west.

“As a result of the offensive actions of the allied forces, the territory of Peski has been completely liberated,” said Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry. Although the Ukrainian authorities have not affirmed the taking of the town. The medium ‘The kyiv Independent’, for its part, reported that “the Russians aim to break the defense lines” near Peski, as well as other settlements such as Avdivka, Marinka, Oleksandropil and Krasnohorivka. Along the same lines, British Intelligence stressed that “fierce battles” were being waged for control of Peski.

A few kilometers west of Donetsk, fighting near the Zaporizhia power plant continues despite the nuclear risk. Dmitro Orlov, the mayor of Energodar, where the plant is located, has denounced this Sunday Russian bombing, for which an employee of the nuclear facilities has died and two other workers have been injured. “Deliberately murderous provocations by the occupiers claimed another life. A man who was walking his dog at the time was killed. The animal did not survive either,” the councilor wrote on Telegram.

extension of martial law



Moscow, for its part, has acknowledged that the fighting in Zaporizhia is a problem and accuses the UN of distancing itself, as it sees it, from its requests to inspect the plant. “We believe that the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency should not be delayed, it would be good to do it at the end of August or beginning of September, but not everything depends on us,” said senior Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulianov.

There have also been bombings in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kharkov. At least five people have been injured in the air strikes and numerous buildings have been damaged. For all these reasons, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) has supported extending martial law, which was in force until August 23, for another ninety days. It is the fourth time that the Government extends this rule.