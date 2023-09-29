Pushilin: Russian troops have increased the gray zone in the Avdeevsky and Maryinsky directions

Russian troops have expanded the gray zone in two directions – Avdeevsky and Maryinsky, said the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in Telegram-channel.

According to him, as a result of today’s raids, the gray zone has been expanded “in the area of ​​the northern <...> and northwestern part of <...> Marinka, as well as in the area of ​​the settlements Opytnoye and Veseloye.”

Earlier, Pushilin said that in the Artyomovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to imitate an offensive, but were driven back by Russian troops and suffered serious losses.

On September 16, military expert Vladislav Shurygin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to take advantageous positions before the cold weather. Among such positions are not only Kleshcheevka, but also Rabotino, Urozhaynoe, Pyatikhatki, he noted.