Russian Defense Ministry: Russian troops advanced three kilometers in the Kupyansk direction
Russian troops advanced several kilometers in the Kupyansk direction in the course of a special military operation (NVO). This was announced to journalists by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense (MO) of Russia, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.
As the representative of the Defense Ministry clarified, in this direction alone, the advance amounted to three kilometers inland and 11 kilometers along the front.
Konashenkov added that the advance in this area of hostilities allowed Russian troops to improve their position in the area of the settlements of Olshana and Pershotravneve, located in the Kharkov region.
The assault detachments of the western group of troops took part in the battles in the Kupyansk direction.
A day earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense also reported on the improvement in the position of Russian troops in this direction.
