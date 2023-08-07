Genoa – The carabinieri arrested a couple accused of robbing a tobacco shop on 25 July in San Fruttuoso. They ended up in handcuffs a 35-year-old man and his 30-year-old partner. The latter was under house arrest for other reasons.

According to what was reconstructed by the military, the two had swooped into the shop in via Bonifacio and while the man threatened the owner, the woman jumped over the counter and, after having pushed the saleswoman injuring her slightly, took a thousand euros in addition to the scratch and win and lottery tickets.

Investigators identified them through images from the video surveillance system in the area. The suspicion is that they are the authors of four more shots scored in the city since mid-July.

The first dates back to July 13 when a couple robbed the Basko alla Foce supermarket, taking away a loot of over a thousand euros. Then a week later, another supermarket in Quinto. And, again, another hit in a tobacco shop in via Don Orione.