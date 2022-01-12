As a result of trading on Wednesday, January 12, the Russian stock market closed with the growth of the main indices. This is evidenced by the data Mosbirzh… During the evening session, the Moscow Exchange index rose 1.09 percent and the RTS – 1.04 percent.

At the evening auction, the dollar rate reached 74.51 rubles, the euro rate – 84.93 rubles. Against the background of the rise in commodity quotations, shares of the oil and gas sector rose noticeably in price.

The leaders in demand were shares of Beluga, TCS, Akron, Rusal, which strengthened from 2.91 to 4.62 percent. The leaders in the fall were Fix Price, MMK, Aeroflot and Polyus Gold, which fell from 1.25 to 3.33 percent.

The main factors influencing the Russian market at the present time are geopolitical – Russian-American negotiations on security guarantees and strategic stability in Geneva and the situation in Kazakhstan. There have been no significant changes on both issues over the past 24 hours. The oil price also remains stable.