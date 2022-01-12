The game of the year 2018 comes to PC with a port that does not leave you indifferent. The improvements go beyond the merely technical, offering a gaming experience that rounds off the masterpiece it was three years ago. In this analysis we will tell you why playing God of War again is one of the best news that this beginning of the year leaves us.

For some time now, Sony has taken the strategy of releasing some of the best games from its PS4 catalog on PC. Outside of the controversy or debate about whether this strategy devalues ​​its exclusivities, or whether the benefits within the personal computer market are so great that we begin to see simultaneous releases on PS5 and computers in the future, the truth is that the arrival to Steam and Epic Games from games like Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn or Death Stranding is a great news for those who want to enjoy some of the best titles of the past generation with a good number of technical improvements or, who simply did not have Sony hardware at the time.

Be that as it may, the news of the arrival of God of War on PC was a real bombshell. I can add little new to the analysis that our colleague Alejandro Pascual made of the PS4 title that is not already known. Its narration and action continued through a sequence shot, which has not been replicated to date, a dose of action and combat perfectly measured in rhythm, its content endgame and the development of a character like Kratos and his paternal-filial relationship with Atreus were his main assets to become the best game of the year 2018. During these three years, very few titles have approached him in terms of quality. The Last of Us Part II and its contender in that edition of The Game Awards, Red Dead Redemption II, are the only ones who can, by boat soon, face it in recent times.

Under this premise, analyzing its launch on PC is as simple as it is complex. This edition of the game does not incorporate exclusive add-ons or downloadable content, so, in essence, we are dealing with the same game. At least that is what you can think a priori, but the truth is that during the sessions that I have dedicated to measuring rates of images per second, performance, different graphic qualities and ways to get the most out of the program with my hardware I have gone realizing, again, what wonderful which is the experience created by Cory Barlog and Santa Monica Studio. My feelings have not been to repeat one more time with God of War, rather I have rediscovered the game.

God of War can be played with keyboard and mouse on PC

This is mainly due to the fact that for this analysis I have focused on playing the adventure entirely with a mouse and keyboard and, incidentally, checking how well these controls were implemented. The conclusion could not be better. The default settings give a agile and fluid handling that has nothing to envy to the original PlayStation experience, something that makes you forget that you are in front of a port. If you add to these basic controls the customization capacity, being able to integrate the auxiliary buttons of the mouse for fast mechanics such as fixing or pointing, you have a kind of experience that perfectly blends close combat and ranged combat in a very intuitive way.

The truth is that third-person action games seem to be designed and designed to be played with a controller, in many cases this is the case and, natively, this is how God of War was conceived. Those who want to use a controller can adapt to all the possibilities that Steam offers and the answer is expected in all cases. In this sense, best results They come perhaps from the hand of the DualSense of PlayStation 5 with which a better vibration is noticed than with the rest of peripherals, but that does not take advantage of the adaptive triggers, missing the opportunity to make God of War feel like a title one hundred percent of the new generation.

The relationship between Kratos and Atreus was one of the great successes of God of War.

My feelings have not been to repeat with God of War, rather I have rediscovered the gameChoose the option you choose, and as long as you have a compatible graphics card, you can use the Reflex technology NVIDIA Low Latency from Advanced Settings. This is my first time experimenting with this enhancement, and I couldn’t be more pleased. I am not much into competitive games, the field of preference for these additions, but the truth is that response times improve significantly, something that, added to the unlocking of the rate of images per second, gives Kratos an agility in combat that is translates into a final experience even better than the original.

Does God of War make the most of your PC

The color and lighting in God of War are simply stunning.

One of the great attractions of this PC port is the large number of graphical and performance improvements that can be taken advantage of. I have analyzed God of War with my usual equipment in its version of Steam using an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core processor, 32 GB of RAM and an RTX 2080 Super graphics card from NVIDIA. With this in mind I selected all the graphics settings in ultra, 4K resolution and activated vertical sync. The first result was already excellent at the performance level with a rate of 40 images per second on average stable. So if you have a graphics card that is not compatible with the technology DLSS 2.0 Very good performing base accounts to play with from the graphics and video setup menus.

By activating NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling and focusing on getting the highest possible quality, I have managed to reach a stable rate of 55 images per second. Obviously, we are already talking about a very good quality-performance ratio, but it should be remembered that the frame rate of God of War on PC is unlocked, so looking for a game experience at 120 or 144 images per second in 2K or HD resolution is another option you can choose. In any case, the title continues to look impeccable, it is true that some textures and shadows begin to notice the passage of time, but they are such minor details that it is easy to go far over them.

The world of God of War, Midgard, is full of secrets.

If you can’t use DLSS, you can improve the resolution by sacrificing performanceIf you do not have a graphics card capable of taking advantage of the DLSS, God of War gives you the possibility of improving the resolution while minimally sacrificing performance thanks to the AMD FSR. Obviously the degree of improvement is not comparable, but it is useful and it is appreciated that Jetpack Interactive has implemented the two systems to provide a quality response to the entire market. To all the above we must add that the title comes with the possibility of changing the aspect ratio to 21: 9 to adapt it to ultra-wide screens.

As for the sound, in general it feels more intense, with good attention to nuances and bass. However, there is no special type of configuration option for it from the settings and this improvement can be directly attributable to the use of hardware other than the PlayStation version.