Ice hockey | Hämeen Sanomat: Antti Penna is presented as the new head coach of the Lions

Pennanen, 44, currently coaches Tampere Ilves.

Ice hockey The pilot of Tampere Ilves, who plays in the league Antti Pennanen is Hämeen Sanomat according to the information, the new head coach of the national ice hockey team.

The current head coach of the Lions Jukka Jalonen has announced earlier that the current season will be his last at the helm of the national team.

Hämeen Sanomat reported on Tuesday that the Finnish Ice Hockey Federation’s preparatory working group will propose Penna as the next head coach at Thursday’s federal board meeting.

According to the newspaper, the decision is to be made on Thursday.

The outgoing chairman of the Ice Hockey Association Harri Nummela said in an article published in HS on Monday in the interviewthat the selection of a coach is in the preparation phase.

CEO of the Ice Hockey Association Sami Kauhanen said at the same time that we don’t have to wait much longer for head coach news.

Just Pennanen and Kari Jalonen have been the strongest names in speculation to succeed Jukka Jalonen.

In October last year, 44-year-old Pennanen signed a contract with Ilves that extends until spring 2025. contract. He is Ilves’ head coach for the second season.

Pennanen coached Hämeenlinna Pallokerho to become the Finnish champion in the spring of 2019. He has also worked, among other things, as the head coach of the Finnish under-20 national team and as an assistant coach of the Lions.