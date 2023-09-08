The device did not provide further details.

The Russian authorities had earlier announced the downing of a Ukrainian drone that tried to target an industrial site in the Russian Bryansk region in the south of the country, which led to an administrative building catching fire, without causing any injuries.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the air defense systems intercepted two drones over Bryansk, noting that one of them was destroyed in the air.

Drop an expensive rally in Zaporizhia

On the other hand, fighters of the “Pars-10” faction of Russian volunteers shot down a Czech “Primoco One” drone, worth half a million euros, over the territory of the former Kakhovka water reservoir, according to “Novosti” agency.

The Czech Republic presented this plane in 2020 as a drone designed for reconnaissance and surveillance.

It is equipped with an autopilot system and is able to perform tasks at times of day and night and in difficult weather conditions, taking off and landing completely independently.