Despite initial skepticism from fans, the Netflix series One Piece is enjoying great success among the public and at this point the renewal for one second season it would seem quite probable, even if not yet officially confirmed. In this sense, the producers behind the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s work say that the script for the next block of episodes is already ready and that they could complete the work in an estimated time of 12 – 18 months.
“We have the scripts ready,” said Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios and producer of the One Piece series. “Realistically, if we move very quickly, hopefully in a year, and that’s a possibility. In a year and 18 months we could be ready to air,” added chairwoman Becky Clements.
However, Clements specified that estimates could change based on the SAG-AFTRA strike (Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), which could also soon hit the gaming market.
Great success for the first season of the One Piece Netflix series
As said previously, Netflix still hasn’t renewed the series yet of One Piece, however considering the numbers recorded at launch it would seem a pure formality. In fact, the first season reached the top of the ranking of the most watched series on Netflix, with 18.5 million views.
An exceptional result that has also exceeded internal expectations, according to the words of the producers, who however have not yet received news from Netflix.
“As you know, they keep it under wraps until after launch,” Clements explained. “But with Netflix’s backing of the series, we expected it to become number one and we felt that their research and algorithms had anticipated this eventuality. But in our subsequent phone calls after launch, we were told that we exceeded expectationsand that’s great too.”
“I think Netflix is looking at various possibilities as to how many episodes to make, is it going to break them up?” Adelstein added. “I think they’re trying to figure that out this week. I suspect we’ll have news in the next week or two. There seems to be a lot of momentum to continue and find a long-term strategy.”
