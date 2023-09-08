Despite initial skepticism from fans, the Netflix series One Piece is enjoying great success among the public and at this point the renewal for one second season it would seem quite probable, even if not yet officially confirmed. In this sense, the producers behind the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s work say that the script for the next block of episodes is already ready and that they could complete the work in an estimated time of 12 – 18 months.

“We have the scripts ready,” said Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios and producer of the One Piece series. “Realistically, if we move very quickly, hopefully in a year, and that’s a possibility. In a year and 18 months we could be ready to air,” added chairwoman Becky Clements.

However, Clements specified that estimates could change based on the SAG-AFTRA strike (Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), which could also soon hit the gaming market.