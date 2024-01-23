Researchers from Sirius University have synthesized a number of chemical compounds that help cope with superinfections – diseases caused by bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics.

The emergence of such superbugs is a global trend. It was the result of the uncontrolled mass use of antimicrobial drugs. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To solve the problem, molecules were developed that, when interacting with a microorganism, block their release of hydrogen sulfide. Bacteria use this substance as a universal defense against antibiotics,” Roman Ivanov, one of the authors of the development, scientific director of the Biotechnology department, director of the NCTM of Sirius University, told Izvestia.

He explained that this work was started by a scientist of Russian origin, Evgeny Nudler. Then they were actively continued in Sirius. Scientists tested the resulting structures against the most well-known pathogens. Such as, for example, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus. Research has shown good results.

According to experts, the search for new compounds with antimicrobial activity will continue. Russian pharmaceutical companies have already shown interest in existing developments.

Cool size: superinfections will be treated with small molecules