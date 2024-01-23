Racist insults in Maignan, 4 others identified: for them complaint and Daspo

Racist insults to Maignan, four other fans identified: for them complaint and 5-year ban on approaching sporting events

After the first Udinese fan identified by the police forces, the Udine State Police, in the continuation of the investigative activities relating to the incidents of racism towards the Milan goalkeeper Maignan, which led to the temporary interruption of the Udinese-Milan football match, thanks to a painstaking work of cross-analysis of the images of the sophisticated video surveillance system present at the Bluenergy Stadium, identified four other subjects suspected of having uttered racist invectives, such as howling, “nigger”, “monkey”.



They are two men and a woman aged 45, 32 and 34 from the province of Udine and a 42 year old man from Udine, all handed over in a state of freedom to the Udine Public Prosecutor's Office which is coordinating the investigation activities. At the same time, the Police Commissioner of the Province of Udine issued a warning to him Daspo for a duration of five years (maximum amount foreseen in the case of non-recidivist subjects).

The result obtained comes a few hours after the event, thanks to the meticulous activity carried out by the men of the State Police who viewed the various footage from the video surveillance system for hours, cross-referencing them, until reaching today's result.

