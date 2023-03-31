Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Keeps Donald Trump for the destroyer of the United States: Andrei Sidorow, dean at the University of Moscow, has sympathies for the Republican. © ScreenshotYouTube

The elites in Russia don’t think much of the West. And certainly not from the USA. On state TV, however, a talk guest reveals his admiration for Donald Trump.

Moscow – The West has been controlled by the Kremlin since the beginning of the Ukraine wars repeatedly stylized as an enemy. Specially the USA. The propagandists also fire off many a verbal salvo. As an excerpt of a talk show on Russian state television circulating on YouTube shows, a western politician seems to be in Russia but to be welcome.

donald trump is the beacon of hope – at least for Andrei Sidorow. In a discussion among men, the dean of the Faculty of World Politics at Moscow State University allowed himself to be carried away with the assessment: “Trump is on the rise. Think what you will of him. I always saw him as the destroyer of America and I still do.”

Trump admiration on Russian state TV: “Who needs Ukraine?”

At the very beginning of the almost four-minute excerpt, a quote from the voted-out US President turns into a Interview with Fox journalist Sean Hannity recorded. “Ukraine is being forgotten,” he says Republicans awaiting impeachment there. A feast for Vladimir Soloviev, host of the round with Sidorov and known for his radical views on opponents of the war and the West.

The president Wladimir Putin loyal talk show host asks in response to the clip: “She will be destroyed. who needs them Who needs Ukraine if it doesn’t respect Russia?” Sidorov then felt compelled to express his unflattering admiration for Trump.

He also talks about the ex-president’s predicament. His former Vice President Mike Pence should be persuaded to testify against him. Sidorow fears that because Pence is no longer pursuing any major political ambitions, he could deliver his former boss to the knife. “It’s popular in the US right now,” he complains.

Praise from an unexpected quarter: Donald Trump will have heard the words from Russia with interest. © IMAGO/UPI Photo



Russian scholar on TV: “The 2020 election was stolen from the Americans”

At the same time, Sidorow is trying to give the impression that the winner of the election in the USA has already been determined – regardless of whether his favorite is allowed to run again. With which he speaks the word for Trump and his still unproven allegations of electoral fraud: “If someone says the US elections were a serious matter, for me they were last in 2016. We were shown in 2020 that elections are carried out correctly, the right person is elected – 26 percent of Americans agree with me who feel the election was stolen from Americans.”

Sidorow even goes one step further, ignoring the storming of the Capitol and acknowledging what appears to be his favorite Western politician: “Trump didn’t escalate the situation, he didn’t become Lincoln.” This is a reference to the bloody civil war between the northern and southern states during the presidency of the staunch anti-slavery opponent Abraham Lincoln, in which around a million people lost their lives.

Trump would lack support, the dean regrets, as a result of which there are too few revolutionaries. Although the ex-president would start a revolution via TV, “but if the Democrats keep him down, and the rest of the Republicans too, they will win the 2024 election the same way”. That means, of course, illegal. Sidorow even expects that Joe Biden will remain in the White House for a second term – even if he would be 86 at the end.

Military expert scolds the USA: “No time because we are at war”

Then Alexej Leonkow takes over the scepter and also distributes against the USA. “They have had the Nazi virus since 1945. Preserve it, grow it, feed it,” the military expert alludes to the role of the United States in defeating Nazi Germany.

“Instead of dealing with their own development, they want us to deal with Ukraine, then the Baltics, then Poland, then Finland. So that we are always busy with that instead of with our culture and our education. We don’t have time because we are at war and China is dealing with the same things.”

Russia’s history over 7500 years? Military expert is rebuked on state TV

Leonkov, like many of his elite compatriots, adheres to the theory that the USA forced the Ukraine war on Russia – he does not even use the official Russian terminology, the so-called “military special operation” – to defeat the great adversary from the Cold War era damage. That’s why he calls for a rethink: “Right now we have the unique opportunity to give a damn about all the norms and what they say in the West and to rise again as we should do it.”

At that moment, Leonkov would probably have given the floor better. Because when he subsequently allows himself to be carried away into imputing a 7,500-year history to Russian civilization, even some of the other attendees cannot contain themselves and smirk, pointing out that this is presented differently in the historical literature.

So moderator Soloviev takes the floor again and asks: “Let’s treat the story with respect.” At least for some topics there are limits for this round. (mg)