donald trump is being held in Florida ahead of his impending arrest on charges stemming from an investigation into a $130,000 payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

After a grand jury in New York voted Thursday to indict him, He will be the first former US president to face criminal charges..

Here are some key questions about the case and what’s next in the coming days.

1. What is Trump accused of?

In 2016, adult film star Stormy Daniels contacted some media outlets, offering to tell them about an extramarital affair she claimed she had with Trump in 2006.

But the then-presidential candidate’s legal team found out, and his attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet on the question.

This is not illegal. However, Trump’s disbursement to Cohen was recorded as legal fees in the Trump Organization’s accounting. And prosecutors say this amounts to Trump’s falsifying business records, which is considered a misdemeanor in New York but becomes a criminal offense if it is proven that he was instrumental in the commission of another crime.

Thus, prosecutors could also claim that this violates election law, because his attempt to hide his payments to Daniels was motivated by not wanting voters to know that he had an affair with the woman.

Even those who favor impeachment of Trump acknowledge that this is not a clear cut case anyway.

To begin with, it has few provenances. And previous attempts to accuse politicians of crossing the line between campaign finance and personal spending have failed.

“It’s going to be difficult,” says Catherine Christian, a former New York financial prosecutor.

2. Why was he accused?

The decision to press charges rests with New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

He convened a grand jury to determine whether there was enough evidence to prosecute the former president. Bragg was the only one who knew when the decision would be voted on.

This Thursday afternoon, that grand jury decided to bring charges. But they were not immediately released.

Bragg must notify Trump and his lawyers, which opens the space for negotiations on how and when the former president will appear in New York City for his formal arrest and his first court hearing.

The document laying out the official charges against Trump will not be made public until a judge reads it to him.

Given the historical nature of the matter and fears that it will cause security problems, the details of Trump’s appearance in New York are somewhat uncertain.

The former president’s lawyers have indicated that he will cooperate with the New York authorities, so an arrest warrant will not be issued against him.

Trump has his own private plane that would take him to one of several New York-area airports, then drive to the appropriate courthouse in Manhattan.

3. Will you be fingerprinted? Will they handcuff him?

As part of those negotiations with prosecutors, you may also end up being allowed into court through a private entrance, thus avoiding the typical “defendant walk” in front of the media.

Once inside, Trump will be fingerprinted and mugged, just like everyone else seeking criminal charges.

You will also be read your rights, which guarantee you a lawyer and the right to refuse to speak to the police.

Felony defendants are often handcuffed at certain times during this phase, but Trump’s lawyers will try to prevent him from going through it.

The former president will also be accompanied by secret service agents throughout the process.

You will then have to go to a holding area or cell to appear before the judge.

The arraignment, the moment a defendant enters his guilty plea before a judge, is a process open to the public.

Once the case is registered and the judge is selected, the time of trial, possible travel restrictions and possible bail must be established.

A conviction for a misdemeanor would result in a fine.

If Trump were convicted on the felony charge, he would face a maximum sentence of four years in prison, though some legal experts predict he could very well be fined.

It is highly unlikely that he will have to spend any time behind bars, they add.

4. Can you still run as a presidential candidate?

The indictment, even a conviction, would not prevent Trump from continuing his presidential campaign if he chooses to do so.

The former president himself has given signs that he will go ahead no matter what happens.

In fact, there is nothing in US law that prevents a candidate convicted of a crime from campaigning, even from serving as president, even from prison.

However, Trump’s arrest would certainly complicate his presidential campaign.

While it might win over some Republican voters, it would be a huge distraction when campaigning for votes.

It would also deepen already stark divisions within the American political system.

Conservatives believe the former president is held to a different standard of Justice, while liberals see this as a matter of holding lawbreakers to account.even those who are in the highest positions of power.

