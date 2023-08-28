Nfter scoring two goals in his first successful home appearance for FC Bayern, Harry Kane immediately announced the motto for the next few weeks. Immediately after the 3-1 (2-0) win against FC Augsburg on Sunday, the most expensive purchase in Bundesliga history, at more than 100 million euros, was a matter of “hard work” and “keep improving” ( keep improving).

“We learn more about ourselves every day, in every training session, in every game,” said the 30-year-old striker about the interaction with his colleagues. “I’ve only been here a few weeks, I love the chemistry we’ve built, it’s still going to grow.” But Kane wouldn’t mind a little normality any time soon. “It’s been a crazy few weeks, but all positive, all great things,” he said. First his move from Tottenham Hotspur to the Bundesliga, then father joy for the fourth time. Kane is looking forward to his family moving from London to their home in Munich in the coming weeks. “It will be great to be here with them,” said the England captain.

After his first Bundesliga goal in a 4-0 win in Bremen a week ago, Kane scored two goals on his home debut in the German elite class (40th minute/hand penalty, 69th). Augsburg, who were very stable in the first half in particular, were unfortunate to fall behind after an own goal by Felix Uduokhai (32nd). Substitute Dion Beljo (86th) only managed the consolation goal.

Tuchel: “Inhibited work”

“We still have room for improvement,” admitted Munich coach Thomas Tuchel. He felt that his team, who could have won better in the end, especially at the beginning, was “a bit tense again, hesitant, not free enough”. “We seem shy at home.” Uduokhai’s own goal broke the deadlock. Then Kane struck twice. “He’s a world-class footballer, a great guy, really makes a difference,” midfielder Leon Goretzka praised the star striker. “You notice his aura in the cabin right away.”







Tuchel was also positive about Kane: “He loves the game, the training, is the first on the training ground every day. He does every single exercise to the point and is not too bad for anything,” said the Munich coach on the Blickpunkt Sport program on Bavarian television. Kane’s attitude is also the reason for his popularity with the fans, added Tuchel: “The fans probably notice how he lives football and how normal it is.” Kane “can handle pressure and does what we bought him for: shoot the balls in. We will find him even more and find more automatisms. Then it will be a good story,” said Tuchel.



From the point of view of striker Harry Kane, the ball has to go there: past the opposing goalkeeper and into the net

The search for another defensive midfielder once again put Tuchel in the public spotlight. “We have three sixes – and we have a long season ahead of us. And we have three very similar types of players who are mobile, who like to play eight, who would like to play box-to-box,” explained Tuchel to DAZN after the 3-1 win on Sunday evening.

Tuchel sees the three central midfielders Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer as his three current “sixes”. However, the Bayern coach would like a real clearer and stabilizer of the caliber of Declan Rice, who switched from West Ham United to Arsenal in the Premier League.

“We play with a double six, not with a single six, so it’s also a numerical issue,” said Tuchel, referring to the midfield staffing level in view of the triple burden after the start of the Champions League from mid-September.