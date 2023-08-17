Kursk official responded to claims about garbage with a complaint about snickering people

In the city of Kurchatov, Kursk region, residents dissatisfied with garbage on the roads were called “snickering people.” This is how Natalya Maltseva, Deputy Head of the Department of Roads and Housing and Communal Services of the UGKh, reacted to claims in social networks, writes “Climb”.

The dispute occurred in one of the communities of the city in social networks. Residents complained about the condition of the roads and the littered yards, and the official replied that they “broke the srach themselves” and that “you can’t get enough of all the pigs.”

Later, Maltseva stated that she addressed specific people in this way, and her words were misunderstood. “I am not responsible for how people prefer to understand certain words. I did not offend the inhabitants of the city. Everything is turned upside down there so that I just offended the residents and “tired of cleaning the city.” I don’t do city cleaning. There are other organizations for this,” the official stressed.

