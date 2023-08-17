President of the Republic | Sauli Niinistö gives a “summer speech” on the Swedes’ favorite program

Niinistö’s “summer speech” will be heard on Swedish Radio’s P1 channel on Sunday at 14:00 Finnish time.

Finland The Swedish language spoken by the president of the republic will be heard by many Swedes on Sunday, when Sauli Niinistö gets to give his own “summer speech” on Swedish Radio’s (Sveriges Radio) traditional favorite program.

summer – or Sommar i P1 – is a legendary radio program of the Swedish public broadcasting company, where an interesting speaker talks about his thoughts and life, accompanied by music of his choice. Episodes last 90 minutes.

The selection of these “summer speakers” exceeds the news threshold in Sweden year after year. Speeches have been held every day during the summer, starting on June 24. Niinistö’s speech is the last one this summer.

Niinistö’s speech will be broadcast on the P1 channel at 1 p.m. Swedish time, i.e. at 2 p.m. Finnish time. The speeches in the program are pre-recorded.

Last summer, the summer speeches reached According to Swedish Radio a total of nearly three million people, i.e. more than a third of Sweden’s population.

The program description Niinistö plans to talk at least about security and the state of the world.

“Nordic security has entered a new era. At the same time, the gaps between the parties in the world are deepening”, Niinistö says on Sveriges Radio’s website.

Defense cooperation between Finland and Sweden began to deepen by leaps and bounds in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea and waged war in eastern Ukraine. Finland, which has now joined NATO, is the most enthusiastic supporter of completing Sweden’s NATO path.

“In my program, I talk about the changing world around us, NATO and our common security”, Niinistö promises in the description of the program.

In addition to Niinistö this summer’s speakers were, for example, a Finno-Swedish journalist and writer living in Sweden Mark Levengoodwho has been a speaker many times before, and the chairman of the Swedish Center Party Annie Loöf.

President Tarja Halonen spoke in the program in 2017. At that time, issues of equality, climate issues and Finland and Sweden competing in Eurovision and ice hockey came up in the speech.

Halonen chose Abba as the music, Jari Sillanpäätä, Reijo Taipaletta and Georg Otsia.