The news, which was also confirmed by Izvestia late last night, is important: the commander in chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, has been replaced. There is no official announcement, the Russian navy is for now bouncing off requests for confirmation, but several converging sources have said that in his place – currently on an interim basis – the head of the Northern Fleet, Alexander Moiseyev, has been appointed commander. The war on Putin is going so well that the Russian Navy is unable to function, control of the Black Sea and Crimea is wavering, and Putin essentially has to fire the head of the Navy.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, did not deny the news, he simply did not want to comment on it: “There are classified orders, and I cannot comment on them, there have been no public orders on the matter.” Nikolay Evmenov was commander-in-chief of the Navy in 2019. The first to report the news were the St. Petersburgers of Fontanka, then the thing was also confirmed, with other unrelated sources, by Izvestia.

Alexander Moiseyev (like Evmenov), the new acting commander, is also a submariner, was head of the Northern Fleet since May 3, 2019, resident in the exclave of Kaliningrad, awarded in 2011, by decree of the then president Medvedev, the title of Hero of Russia for successfully carrying out missile launches from a strategic submarine. His specialty is, in fact, launching missiles. This is what Putin wants. Provided that the Russian ships are not sunk or destroyed in sequence by a country – Ukraine – which effectively lacks a real Navy.

The fact that it is being changed – the Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet responded to the questions of the Fontanka journalists, and has asked them to send a written question – certifies, with facts, what was also visible: Russia is incredibly losing its war on the sea (Black), despite facing an enemy who was essentially without ships. According to the ISW think tank, the leadership changes “come amid a complete paralysis of the fleet's leadership in the face of new threats.” In the two years of the war, Moscow permanently lost between 15 and 20 ships, including landing ships, submarines and the flagship cruiser, the Moskva. Twenty ships according to the calculations of the Osint “Oryx” project. The last large ship destroyed was the Russian corvette “Sergey Kotov” (costing 65 million dollars), a very important ship from a military point of view, capable of carrying a 76 mm AK-176MA artillery launcher, a Shtil-1 multi-channel anti-aircraft missile system, a 3M-47 “Gibka” short-range anti-aircraft missile system and two remotely operated DP-65 small-sized riot control grenade launchers. A Ka-27PS helicopter can be based on the ship, take off and land. but before that there had been the missile ship “Ivanovets”, on the night between 31 January and 1 February, and before that, on 26 December, the large landing ship “Novocherkassk” destroyed by a cruise missile in the port of Feodosia ( the fate of the 70 sailors on the crew is unclear).

In the spring of 2022 the Russian Black Sea fleet had 70 ships. but Putin is annoyed not only by the lost ships, but also by the fact that the Russian fleet was effectively forced to retreat from the Ukrainian coast, and relocate further away, to other ports further east. The headquarters in Sevastopol was also attacked and almost entirely destroyed. Yevmenov is certainly not considered blameless in this impressive series of defeats.