You then find yourself at the gas station or parking garage with your brand new debit card.

Not having the option to pay while you really have sufficient bank balance. You do not have that problem with your older debit card, but you do with the most modern variant that is already in use at the banks Triodos, bunq, Openbank, Revolut and N26.

Various ATMs do not yet work with the most modern protocols that are on the new debit card. Particularly at payment terminals that have been there for a longer period. Think of the ATM booth at a gas station or the machine in a parking garage. These are by far the smallest applications. Only two percent of all payment terminals may not accept your new debit card.

New debit card

Small chance or not. Still, it's pretty lame when you're standing at an unmanned pump with an empty tank and you want to refuel. Or you want to leave the parking garage and you cannot pay. As is often the case in payment transactions: one is none. Make sure you always have multiple payment methods with you. Cash, debit and credit cards. This way you will never be faced with unpleasant surprises.

By the way, I hear you thinking: I don't sit with one of those exotic banks, so I'm in the right place. Could be. Ultimately, all debit cards will be replaced with a Maestro and V PAY logo in the coming years. Your turn will come at some point. The hope is that by then the payment terminals will also have become smart enough to accept your new card

You cannot get away with linking the new bank card to your smartphone or smartwatch. The protocols are the same, so it still doesn't work. Fortunately, as mentioned, it only occurs at two percent of payment terminals. In 98 percent of the cases, things do go well. So stay away from prehistoric fruit machines, toilets, parking garages or gas stations and you'll be fine. (via Nu.nl)

