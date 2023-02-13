The Russian military established control over a strategically important height in the area of ​​one of the settlements following a clash with Ukrainian nationalists. On Monday, February 13, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the military during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

Upon the capture of the area occupied by the radicals, under the personal leadership of Guard Lieutenant Colonel Artur Zhumbaev, a motorized rifle regiment destroyed two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and many foreign-made anti-tank systems, as well as two artillery spotters and up to 50 militants.

The servicemen organized a stable defense of the occupied positions. The nationalists, wanting to return the lost positions under their control, tried to break through the defenses organized by the Guards Lieutenant Colonel Zhumabaev.

As a result, the Russian motorized rifles repulsed five militant attacks and, under continuous mortar fire from the nationalists, the regiment’s units launched a counterattack, which created the conditions for seizing the initiative and deprived the radicals of the opportunity to continue offensive operations. There were no casualties among the personnel of the regiment.

Ukrainian fighters, supported by heavy armored vehicles, using artillery and mortar fire, tried to dislodge the Russian military from their positions. However, during the battle, the deputy commander of a motorized rifle company, Captain Aleksey Moshchenko, competently managing his subordinates, destroyed the crew of an anti-tank guided missile, a heavy machine gun, two pieces of foreign-made equipment and personnel of the nationalists.

Thanks to the courageous actions of Captain Moshchenko, it was possible to destroy the advancing enemy, prevent him from breaking through the line of defense of our units and avoid the death of personnel.

Earlier, on February 12, the military department told how Ukrainian militants in armored vehicles advanced to the area where Russian military units were located in one of the liberated settlements. However, senior sergeant Magomedali Akaev discovered the nationalists while on duty and, having built a firing system taking into account the terrain, forced a fight on the opponents.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

