Manolo Sánchez and Isabel Tomás, aged 85 and 83, do not know what it is to live without each other. They don’t want to imagine it either. Their existence has passed along the same path since they were children and they saw themselves playing like neighbors without knowing that they would never do anything on different streets. “We must have known each other when I was eight years old,” says Isabel between laughs, “because she went to my first communion!”

Today they continue holding hands in the house that they bought with great effort in their native Cieza, a home where they have accumulated “very happy” moments, and from which they have faced the difficulties of life. More than 66 years of couple contemplate them.

The spark started when they were just teenagers. «We had a group of friends with whom we began to go out everywhere at fairs, on Sundays… We went to the cinema, the theater, everything. We became boyfriends. And to date», he says, summarizing everything that followed that first moment when he thought that her neighbor« was very ‘pretty’ ». “I had already had my eye on him too,” Isabel interrupts. “It was so cool,” she stresses. And it still is, huh? Manolo has always been very elegant ».

The courtship took place, as it happened in those days, between the desire to be alone and family surveillance, which resulted in dates with a ‘shotgun’, as the person who made sure to contain the youthful desire of lovers was called then. until marriage.

Image of the link between Isabel and Manolo in 1966.



«We went with friends to the cinema at the six in the evening session, from which you left at eight, but if we wanted to see a movie that we liked at eight thirty at night, then you had to take someone with you , clear. And my mother came with us,” she recalls. And that does not prevent him from thinking that “the beginnings were very nice.” In the case of Isabel and Manolo, that desire to be together has never disappeared.

“We never argue”



You can still see them around Cieza sharing moments, going out to walk their three kilometers a day, going everywhere together. Except gymnastics. Isabel does not sign up for that, no matter how much Manolo insists, who goes two days a week. “Those are our fights, that I want her to take revenge and she says that she can’t so early,” he comments with a smile. “No no. I do not leave the house without fixing. I’m not going easy, “said Isabel.

She assures that she has never argued with Manolo about important things. In any case, they’ve been involved in some minor “scuff” that fades as quickly as it comes. «I have to admit that I get more serious. I’m more of a scold. But after half an hour we are again the same. We have never had the slightest problem, why am I going to say anything else », she affirms. “Manolo is a piece of bread.”

Among the happiest days of their lives is that December 8, 1966, when they kissed at the altar at a wedding that was followed by a honeymoon trip that marked them so much that they have reissued it every year since. “Where was it going to be? To Madrid, as God commands! –she answers the question about the chosen destination–. Where did everyone go? It was a beautiful trip.” They continue to do the same, as if time had not passed. They even repeat the means of transport. “We go in the car and I drive,” says Manolo. I already know Madrid as if I were Cieza, although it is true that our children no longer like me to get behind the wheel ».

Martinez Bueso



The couple became so fond of the city that they added another annual trip to San Isidro to the December trip. “We have some friends in the Brotherhood of San Isidro who are excellent people and we really like going to see them,” she justifies. Other times, Madrid is just the starting point. «We take the AVE to Seville, for example. We have always liked to travel.

hand improvisation



Some of those getaways as a couple have left them funny anecdotes. The premise, they detail, is that the place does not matter too much as long as they go hand in hand. They remember, for example, with great affection that time when, already married, they got into the car with just enough to spend two or three days in Alicante. “When we were arriving, Manolo told me: ‘Hey, let’s go through the airport, to see if there are any plane tickets.”

An idea that Isabel thought was great. “We got there and we started to look at what was there, we were asking, and then he took out two tickets, he also reserved a room and, when I get to the hotel and call my parents, I tell them: ‘Yes, we’re fine, but we’re in trouble! Palma de Mallorca!’”, recalls Isabel between laughs. Something similar happened with another car trip, this one to Andorra. “Suddenly I see a sign: ‘Monaco, 200 kilometers away’ –Manolo points out–, and I tell Isabel: ‘In an hour we will go down to Monaco. Let’s have a coffee'”. And they do it like that. “It was a very expensive coffee!”, She admits. “We ran out of there.”

The fullness



If Isabel and Manolo have to choose a moment of fulfillment in their lives, they are clear about it. «When our children were born – they agree instantly -. When the first one was born it was wonderful, what a joy that is. “Then we had a daughter, but after 13 days she died,” laments Isabel. “That was a very big stick, but then the Lord, at the age of six, gave us the gift of having the daughter we have.”

Martinez Bueso



That gift was followed by that of his three grandchildren. Two girls on her eldest son’s side and a boy on his daughter’s side. «The truth is that each stage of our life has brought us something. Now what has he brought us? It has brought us to enjoy our grandchildren, and that we are here, already older, but together, “she asserts.

That is what has not changed. «When our children left home, we did not feel that it was left empty. Firstly, because they live nearby, and secondly, because we are lucky that we never feel alone, says Manolo. She is accompanied by me and I am accompanied by her. That’s our luck.” “I don’t even want to think about the day that one of us has to be absent,” says Isabel. It gives me an I don’t know what».

And the next wedding? «When we have been married for 60 years, we have four to go! That we endure and that we are both », he asks for marriage as I wish.