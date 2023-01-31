Crews of Russian 240-mm self-propelled tracked mortars 2S4 “Tyulpan” of the Eastern Military District (VVO) destroyed the fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye direction. On Tuesday, January 31, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov told.

It is noted that the gun is located in a carefully prepared shelter, which makes it invisible to the enemy. After receiving the command, the crew of the combat vehicle leaves the shelter and advances to the combat position.

The servicemen provide fire support to motorized rifle units of the Russian army, which are conducting an offensive in the Zaporozhye direction. The machine can strike at a distance of up to 15 km.

According to the commander of the crew with the call sign “Novosib”, the Tulip projectile can easily penetrate reinforced concrete fortifications up to 1.5 m thick.

Fighters clarify information about the defeat of the target using intelligence data, including from drones.

In addition to fortified areas, mortars destroy other solid structures such as command posts, outposts, fortresses, as well as missile batteries of Ukrainian nationalists.

The driver of the combat vehicle with the call sign “Angara” also noted that the “Tulip” is easy to drive and can overcome any obstacles.

Earlier, on January 30, Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov showed the work of Russian artillery crews, who work almost non-stop on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction. The fighters of the Hyacinth guns and Tornado multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) strike at distances of up to 17 km.

According to the military, thanks to the computer guidance system, targeting the crew takes a matter of minutes. After completing the combat mission, the crews return to their original position and are carefully masked.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

