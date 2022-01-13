Upgraded anti-aircraft missile systems (ZRS) S-300PM-2 Favorit will be handed over to the Russian military by the end of 2022. The new systems will receive an anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Central Military District (CVO). This was announced by the commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, reports TASS…

“The modernized S-300PM-2 Favorit air defense systems, which are comparable in their combat characteristics to the S-400 Triumphs, will enhance their combat capabilities to cover the airspace in Eastern Siberia,” the commander of the Central Military District noted.

Related materials:

Lapin emphasized that the upgraded S-300PM-2 system differs from previous versions in the increased range of detection and destruction of targets. The system can aim more missiles at the same time, which allows it to attack more targets.

The press service of the Central Military District reported that the S-300PM-2 differs from the basic version of the S-300 complex in its increased noise immunity. The system received a new radar station, command post, guidance station and new missiles.

Earlier, the 19FortyFive edition named the five main lethal weapons in Russia. The publication noted the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system.