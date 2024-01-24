“Sinaa Platform” – the unified platform in the Emirates to support national products – announced the establishment of “Sinaa Technology” Company in partnership with international partners of the most prominent competencies in the fields of artificial intelligence, automation, development of advanced technological solutions and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with the aim of supporting various sectors with advanced technologies and business-supporting solutions.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference (SIMTEX), where Sinaa Technology is the first company of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi that specializes entirely in establishing advanced technological projects and producing autonomous overhead aircraft and smart storage technologies, through… Artificial intelligence to support the trends of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in industrial and technological growth.

Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardos Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “Sinaa Technology Platform”, confirmed that the launch of “Sinaa Technology” comes in conjunction with the issuance of the law establishing the “Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council”, as we are keen to enhance technological transformation services in the country and the capital, Abu Dhabi, by providing a wide range of technological solutions. For companies that support a number of strategic sectors.

He said, “During the first phase, we will work to support the oil and gas sectors, including pump technologies, cable systems, additive technologies, mechanical drilling, low- and medium-voltage pipes, advanced logistics solutions, the production of advanced robots, automation solutions in industrial and service processes, smart drone products, robotic trucks, equipment, cars, and autonomous overhead cranes.” Control, intelligent storage solutions and other advanced industries.”

He explained that the “Sinaa Technology” company aims to work on establishing strategic technical and industrial projects based on high technologies and artificial intelligence. We will provide the best solutions tailored to customers in most industries. We seek to localize industries and technologies in the UAE and create new unique technical solutions in cooperation with local and international partners, as we believe in “The importance of technological leadership in supporting the directions of the capital, Abu Dhabi, and the UAE to build a sustainable competitive future.”

During its participation in UMEX and SimTEX, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, the “Sinaa Platform” will display its portfolio of unmanned technologies, which include drones and automated robots for industrial and service purposes, in order to introduce its services to potential partners and customers, as it aims to attract more industrial investments. To the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.