A Russian military man who abused family members was convicted in Perm

In Perm, a Russian serviceman received a prison sentence for abusing his stepson – he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. This was reported on Friday, October 20 RIA News.

As the court found, the convict lived in the apartment with his wife, his son and his wife’s child from his first marriage. The man regularly abused family members mentally and physically, did not give money and set strict standards for water use. The worst of it was the schoolboy stepson, whose stepfather regularly dunked his head into the toilet. The father dipped his own son in cold water for crying.

Earlier it was reported that in Krasnodar a court sentenced a 37-year-old man who attacked his six-year-old stepson because he was crying to 15 years in prison.