The Israeli Ministry of Defense added that residents of the town near the border will be transferred to guest houses supported by Israel.

This comes in the wake of escalating fear on the northern border, which has led to the dispersal of Israeli population centers near that border.

At least 3 Israeli soldiers were killed when Hezbollah targeted Israeli military sites and tanks, and also destroyed surveillance equipment, according to videos it posted.

Two days ago, the Israeli army said that sirens sounded in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, including in the town of Kiryat Shmona, to warn of the possibility of missiles falling.

Earlier, Israel ordered the evacuation of 28 villages close to Lebanon, forcing many families to reside in tourist resorts far from that border.

The escalation in northern Israel came shortly after the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, following the bold military operation carried out by Hamas in the areas surrounding Gaza, on October 7.