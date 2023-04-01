Tilonia, India

It’s the Harvard University of rural India: a 50-year-old institution called Barefoot College that offers lessons to empower people around the world.

Barefoot College does empowerment as well as any institution I’ve ever seen, and this is what it looks like in the rural state of Rajasthan: An illiterate woman named Chota Devi who didn’t go to school for a single day is hunched over a blackboard. of circuits, carefully using color-coded instructions to solder resistors and diodes into place.

Chota, who has no idea how old she is, is a Dalit, those at the bottom of the caste system once known as untouchables, and from a particularly low-ranking group called valmiki who often cleaned up human waste.

But now, Chota is learning to be a solar energy technician. Barefoot College trains low-status and illiterate villagers like her to make solar-powered lanterns and install solar lighting systems. After three to six months of training, they return to their communities and earn a decent living while bringing solar power to places without reliable electricity—and in the process upending the social hierarchy.

“I will have more knowledge than my husband,” Chota pointed out mischievously. When she returns home, the villagers now call her “Ma’am.” It’s part joke, part show of respect.

With a new income of perhaps $80 a month, Chota plans to pay off debt, buy a simple cell phone and build a latrine. Chota has five children, none of whom are now in school, but his teachers at Barefoot College have left their mark. “I’m working with women who can read and write, so now I want my children to learn too,” she said.

Bunker Roy, now 77, was a three-time Indian national squash champion and an activist inspired by Mahatma Gandhi when he moved to this remote village in 1972 to see what he could do to tackle entrenched poverty. That year he founded the Barefoot College.

Roy focused on putting technology skills in the hands of the least educated and most underappreciated people in the community—because they needed help the most, and because he believed that fostering dignity and self-confidence were crucial elements in overcoming poverty.

“We wanted to found a different university, where people weren’t penalized for being illiterate,” Roy told me.

So the Barefoot College takes illiterate villagers—mostly Dalits or women—and trains them in technical skills like installing solar panels. Funded by foundations, donations and the Indian government, the university also offers literacy classes, health campaigns, a water resources department, study centers and a sanitary napkin factory.

The urban-rural divide exists throughout the world, with opportunities lagging behind in rural America as well as rural India. Those left behind sometimes self-medicate, creating cycles of despair; in India, all this is complicated by caste and gender. Barefoot College fosters opportunity by offering skills training in the same way that community colleges do in America, but here there is a particular emphasis on the very poorest.

One of the first initiatives of the Barefoot College was to train Dalits to install water pumps. Initially this was in their own communities, because they were not allowed to use the same wells as higher castes.

The result was that the most reliable water source in a town became one in the most despised neighborhood. When the high caste villagers found their wells running dry, they clumsily fetched water from the Dalit pump. “It’s only for cattle,” they said at the beginning.

When their own bombs broke down, they also had to call in a Dalit bomb technician. Since traditionally Dalits were not supposed to touch food or water vessels used by higher castes, confusion increased.

Americans could learn from this approach in rural India. The United States must also provide better technical skills training to those who have been left behind so they can earn a living — like electricians, wind turbine installers, carpenters and more.

Over the decades, Barefoot College has attracted international and local funding to expand. It now has water programs all over India, and the Indian government brings women from Africa and elsewhere to study solar engineering in six-month courses and then return home to bring electricity to their villages.

“The illiterates of the 21st century are not those who can’t read or write, but those who can’t learn and relearn,” Roy said.

By: NICHOLAS KRISTOF