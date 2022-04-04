At the same time as Western politicians are condemning Bashan’s atrocities, a columnist from Russia’s Ria Novost writes that Ukraine is “an enemy of Nazi Russia, an instrument of the West to destroy Russia.”

In the Ukrainian In the city of Bushan is after the withdrawal of Russian troops revealed the brutality that shocked the world. Images of Butcha spread around the world on Sunday, July 3rd and for example The UN has demanded independent investigation.

Butša has also been in the news in Russia. Instant messaging service on its Telegram channel The Russian Ministry of Defense writes that the publication of news about Butcha “immediately in several foreign publications” seems to be a planned information campaign. The Ministry of Defense’s Telegram channel has more than 186,000 followers.

The same message was broadcast by a Russian news agency Tass: “All the photos and videos published by the Kiev administration, which allegedly testify to the ‘crimes’ of the Russian military in the city of Bushan in the Kiev region, are yet another provocation,” the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the residents of Bushan did not face “any kind of violence during the time” when the city was under Russian forces. However, Ukrainian troops say it has been firing around the city in residential areas around the clock.

The ministry compared footage of the violence in Bushan Bombing of Mariupol Maternity Hospitalwhich have also been allegedly staged in Russia.

Russian official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zaharovan by The purpose of the “Kiev provocation” is to cut off peace talks and increase violence.

Russia’s defense ministry claims that “criminal evidence” appeared in Bhutan only on April 4, after Russian troops had already left the city and Ukraine’s own troops had taken control of the city. It claims that the destruction of Butshan was staged by the Ukrainians themselves and tells of the suspicious features revealed in the videos that they say have been staged.

The same message is repeated in all the comments from the Russian authorities and the state media. The operation of independent media has recently become almost impossible.

Quite Ria Novosti, who replaced her external columnist, political consultant, on Sunday, April 3, instead of Bushan, goes a long way Timofei Sergeitsevin text.

Screenshot of the front page of Ria Novost with the column text “What Russia Should Do with Ukraine”. The site cannot be accessed from the EU without a VPN server.

At the same time as Western politicians condemned Bashan’s atrocities, Sergeitsev defends Russia by writing that Ukraine is “a Nazi enemy of Russia, an instrument of Western destruction.”

According to Sergeitsev, Ukraine’s “Nazism” poses an “even greater threat” to peace and Russia than Nazi Germany, and “the country cannot hold on to its sovereignty”.

Ria Novost’s website do not currently open in Finland without a VPN connection.