Barbara D’Urso is unleashed against all the people who have criticized La Pupa and the Nerdy Show, revealing: “This is actually what Piersilvio asked me …”

Barbara D’Urso responds to criticism received in recent weeks regarding the conduct of La Pupa and the Nerdy show. The presenter once again with great calm wanted to tell her about the drastic change in the program.

The past few years La Pupa and the Nerdy show it was completely different but the arrival of D’Urso has revolutionized the format. In fact, this new edition seems to have started by capturing the attention of millions of viewers but with the passing of the episodes the share has sadly dropped.

In recent days there are several well-known faces on TV who had expressed a negative opinion on the program conducted by D’Urso. Also Sonia Bruganelli over the weeks he commented negatively on the conduction and the new edition of La Pupa and the Nerdy show.

Criticisms that are not at all liked by the presenter who, only a few days ago, decided to respond directly and harshly to the many negative words. The latter once again wanted to explain why the show has changed completely.

Barbara D’Urso responds to the negative criticisms against her

The channel 5 presenter who landed in prime time on Italia 1 has decided to respond to the many criticisms received against her new format. In fact, she has explained and clarified the many rumors that circulate against de La Pupa and the Nerdy show and how, she and the editorial team have completely changed the program.

“The network needed to grow, the publisher asked me to make Barbara D’Urso’s La Pupa e il Nerio become a reality show. This has been my mission. I know what my publisher asked me. As long as I am here I will defend my company to which I am devoted. […] We can no longer show nerds who are being bullied or running around without clothes in the garden”Explains Barbara D’Urso.

Unfortunately, the big change in the program did not lead to huge ratings which, after the first episode, went down drastically.