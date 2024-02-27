Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

In the USA there is fear that Russia will manipulate the presidential election in November. Washington is alarmed.

Washington, DC – A new president will be elected in the USA in November. But there are fears that there will be outside interference again in this US election. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned on TV NBC News about possible Russian interference in the 2024 presidential election. “There are many reasons for concern.”

The US election in November is about “national security”

When asked by the moderator whether there was evidence of interference Russia Sullivan replied: “I can't talk about evidence today, but I can tell you that of course there are concerns.” The matter is about national security and about a foreign adversary trying to disrupt politics and democracy to manipulate the USA. “We will be vigilant on this issue and we will engage Congress on a bipartisan basis because this should go beyond politics,” Sullivan said.

“Russian state and proxy actors, all serving the Kremlin’s interests, have worked to shape public perception in the USA to influence,” says a report by the US secret services on the 2016 presidential election. At that time, Donald Trump won the election and became president for the first time.

Internet giants want to label all AI-generated images before the US election

Internet companies also want to prevent a repeat of 2016, in which misinformation was spread on social media. The US group Meta therefore wants to identify all images in the group's online networks in the future that have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI) and, with this step, create more transparency for users. In addition, the Facebook and Instagram parent is working with other technology companies on a common standard for the industry, as Meta announced. Such a standard should make it possible to better recognize AI-generated content and label it accordingly.

According to its own information, Meta wants to identify and label accordingly “in the coming months” all images generated by AI that are posted by users of its social networks Facebook, Instagram and Threads. Meta already uses such labels for images created with its Meta AI tool, which was introduced in December. (erpe/AFP)