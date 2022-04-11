The speaker of the lower house of the Russian Parliament proposed on Monday to withdraw the nationality of “traitors” who oppose the offensive in Ukraineand gave the example of the journalist who showed a poster on television against the intervention.

(Read: Colombian in Russia is arrested for spreading false news about Ukraine)

“The vast majority of our fellow citizens supports the special military operation in UkraineThey understand their need for the security of our country and our nation. But there are also those who behave cowardly, like traitors,” said Dcorresponsaluma chief Viacheslav Volodin.

(You are interested: Number of nuclear missiles in world powers amounts to more than 9,000)

Unfortunately, there is no process to take away the nationality of these ‘citizens of the Russian Federation’ and to ban them from entering our country. But maybe it would be alright

To support his arguments, Volodin cited the case of journalist Marina Ovsiannikova, who appeared live on television with a sign reading “No to war.”

Ovsiannikova, who resigned from her post at the Russian public broadcaster Pervy Kanal, now works as a correspondent in Ukraine and Russia for the leading German newspaper Die Welt, this outlet announced on Monday.

“Now he works for a NATO country, justifying arms deliveries to Ukrainian neo-Nazis, sending foreign mercenaries to fight our soldiers, and sanctions against Russia,” Volodin denounced.

The journalist can face sentences between 3 and 15 years in prison. Photo: Facebook Marina Ovsiannikova / Screenshot from Twitter @grishchukroma

Once their role is fulfilled, they receive “cookies from the US State Department,” he added.

“What would have happened if that had happened in the US? In the best case they would have turned it into a plague with the loss of all rights and possibilities,” Volodin said.

Nevertheless, it is unlikely that such a move will go ahead without Putin’s endorsement. But Volodin’s remarks illustrate the increasingly hostile climate in Russia against voices against the military offensive that Russia launched in Ukraine on February 24.

The Kremlin increased the repression in recent weeks with the arrest of thousands of protesters, the blocking of independent media and social networks, and speaking of the “purification” of society and “traitors”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

More world news

– The shocking physical wear Zelensky suffered in just 41 days

– Mexico: what is behind López Obrador’s recall referendum?

– Canada presents a budget focused on reducing the deficit