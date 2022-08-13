Izvestia employees detained in Estonia have their visas revoked and banned from entering the EU

The Izvestia correspondent and cameraman, who were detained in Estonia, had their visas revoked and were banned from entering the countries of the European Union (EU) for three years. This is reported edition.

The publication also published a document stating that Soldatova’s visa was invalidated due to the fact that “the conditions and purpose of the intended stay were not justified.”

Correspondent Ksenia Soldatova and cameraman Dmitry Timofeev were on a train from Narva to Tallinn. They were approached by police officers and showed the correspondent a photograph in which she was shooting a tank. According to the publication, the film crew was taken to the police department. Now employees of the publication are waiting for a representative of the migration service. What they are accused of is unknown.

The reaction of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in turn, noted that the Russian embassy in Estonia keeps the situation with the detained journalists under control and is doing everything necessary to assist them.

All necessary steps are being taken to provide the necessary assistance to Russian journalists. A consular officer was sent to their location Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Closing the border for Russians

On August 11, the Estonian Foreign Ministry announced that the country was closing the borders for Russian citizens, to whom the republic had previously issued a Schengen visa.

A week later, a sanction will be applied to Schengen visas issued by Estonia. For visa holders [из России] restrictions will be imposed, they will be banned from entering Estonia Urmas ReinsaluMinister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Exceptions were made for some citizens. Thus, the entry will not be prohibited to employees of diplomatic missions in Estonia, their family members and persons involved in international transport. Close relatives of Estonian citizens or holders of a permanent residence permit in the country will also be able to enter the country. Also, the restrictions do not apply to Russians in need of humanitarian assistance, and those who have the right to free movement under the laws of the European Union.

At the same time, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Policy, called this decision a manifestation of a historical inferiority complex. “This affects a painful historical inferiority complex. I would like, of course, that these historical complexes did not exist, ”the politician explained.