State Department: US is concerned that charges against foreign mercenaries will be brought in the DPR

Washington is concerned that the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) could bring charges against foreign mercenaries, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a Twitter.

According to the diplomat, the DPR may bring charges against a citizen of Croatia, three citizens of Great Britain and a citizen of Sweden, who were part of the Azov Regiment (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and other formations. “Russia and the forces under its control are bound by international humanitarian law, including the rights and protection afforded to prisoners of war,” Blinken wrote.

On August 15, the court will consider the cases of Swedish citizen Matthias Gustavsson, Croatian-born Vekoslav Prebeg, as well as three British citizens John Harding, Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy. Under DPR law, if proven guilty, mercenaries could face the death penalty.