General Director of the Central Design Bureau Kuzyakin: FPV drones “Joker-10” have learned to perform air defense tasks

FPV drones “Joker-10” have learned to perform the tasks of Russian air defense systems and protection of the near air perimeter. Dmitry Kuzyakin, General Director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CCBR), spoke about the process of adapting UAVs, reports RIA News.

According to him, now “Jokers” will be able to hit drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with explosives, and also use a ram. In the future, the technology could be developed into a lower-cost alternative to existing missile defenses.

“Pipes from decoy thermal targets of aircraft are attached to the drone, which, instead of high-temperature mass, are filled with explosives and submunitions. Upon command from the pilot’s remote control, such a projectile is fired without recoil, forms a cloud of fragments and shoots down enemy drones,” Kuzyakin said.