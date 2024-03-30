US President Joe Biden won yesterday's Democratic presidential primary in North Dakota, with over 92% of the vote. The US media reported it. Biden's victory was practically assured, despite seven other candidates being present at the consultations. Former President Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses on March 4. Biden and Trump have already secured enough delegates for their respective parties' nominations for the 2024 US elections.
