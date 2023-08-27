Sunday, August 27, 2023, 1:44 p.m.



The Investigative Committee of Russia has completed its investigation on Sunday after the plane crash in the Tver region in which the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeni Prigozhin, was traveling, and has confirmed his death through a DNA test. “In the framework of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular genetic examinations have been completed. Based on their results, the identities of the ten deceased have been established, which correspond to the list that appears on the flight sheet,” he said in a statement collected by the TASS news agency.

Prigozhin died after a plane crash in Russia’s Tver region. Nine other people were traveling with him, including Dimitri Utkin, another of the strongmen of the Wagner Group. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the plane crash.

The head of the Wagner Group lost his life exactly two months after his mercenaries launched an unprecedented rebellion against the Russian military leadership, which resulted in a step back from Prigozhin and the transfer of these troops to Belarus.